Fred needs a patient and understanding family to spend lots of quality time with him

Fred

Listening to country music, playing with Nerf guns and being outside are some of Fred’s favorite activities. Fred, 12, also enjoys playing Uno and board games.

People who know him say that Fred can be funny, caring and respectful, and that he’s very helpful when asked. Fred isn’t afraid to travel and to try new things.

Fred would do best with a family that is patient and understanding, and that can provide structure and consistency. He would like a family that would be willing to spend lots of quality time with him and learn new things with him.

To learn more about Fred, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7644.