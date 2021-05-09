Family

Fred needs a patient and understanding family to spend lots of quality time with him

By The Star

Fred
Fred Submitted photo

Listening to country music, playing with Nerf guns and being outside are some of Fred’s favorite activities. Fred, 12, also enjoys playing Uno and board games.

People who know him say that Fred can be funny, caring and respectful, and that he’s very helpful when asked. Fred isn’t afraid to travel and to try new things.

Fred would do best with a family that is patient and understanding, and that can provide structure and consistency. He would like a family that would be willing to spend lots of quality time with him and learn new things with him.

To learn more about Fred, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7644.

  Comments  

Family

5 facts about the Freedom Riders

Family

Michigan schools serve millions fewer meals in pandemic, with financial consequences

Family

Balancing Act: College decision day means Facebook feeds filled with proud parent posts. But what if your kid isn’t into them?

Family

Living with Children: Why most magic words don’t work

Family

Lori Borgman: Cool tip for remembering Mother’s Day

Family

Ex-etiquette: She feels like an afterthought, even on Mother’s Day

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service