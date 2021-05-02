Ethan, 15, needs a patient family that can make a lifetime commitment to him

Ethan Submitted photo

People who know Ethan, 15, say that he can get along with almost everyone and is kind and friendly. He does well in school and at home.

He enjoys swimming, playing outside, riding his new bike and playing on the playground equipment. He loves to laugh at cartoons, at other people when they’re funny, and at himself when he thinks he’s done something funny.

Ethan doesn’t speak much, but he answers questions with one or two words and communicates his needs through gestures. He has developed a strong bond with his caregivers.

Ethan will need a patient family that will be able to monitor him at all times. He would do best with a family that would make a lifetime commitment, ensuring that Ethan is provided with the services he needs to reach his full potential.

To learn more about Ethan, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7599.