Zane would like a family that will love him and give him lots of one-on-one attention

Zane Submitted photo

Zane, 11, is an intelligent and outgoing boy who excels in school. He loves to be outside riding his bike, playing basketball or fishing.

At school, Zane said his favorite class is art because he likes to draw. He also likes to tell jokes. When he grows up, Zane would like to be a Marine.

Zane would like to join a family that will love him and give him lots of one-on-one attention. He would benefit most from a family that is comfortable with parenting children who have experienced trauma and that can access the services Zane will need in order to thrive.

To learn more about Zane, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7570.