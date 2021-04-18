Austin needs a patient, loving family to give him structure and advocate for his needs

Austin Submitted photo

People who know Austin say that he’s very kind, caring and loving, and that he’s good at helping when asked. Austin, 16, loves to shoot baskets. That’s why gym is his favorite class at school. Austin also enjoys looking at the newspaper and at books.

Austin receives one-on-one support at school in order to be successful and it will be important for his “no matter what” family to advocate for his educational needs. Austin would do best with a patient, loving and understanding family that would offer him structure and consistency.

To learn more about Austin, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-6045.