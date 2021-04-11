Rashad Submitted photo

Rashad is an outgoing teen who enjoys meeting new people. He loves to be outside fishing, skateboarding or playing basketball or football.

Rashad, 14, also enjoys looking at dirt bikes and motorcycles or watching horses. Rashad also is known to spend some time in the kitchen, cooking. At school, he enjoys working on the computer.

Rashad would like to join a family that would spend lots of one-on-one time with him and would be able to support his mental, physical and emotional needs. Rashad would do best if provided with a lot of structure and a consistent routine. He’d like to be an only child or have younger siblings.

To learn more about Rashad, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7668.