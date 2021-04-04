Family wanted: Aaliyah, 15, likes sports but also activities that are soothing

Aaliyah Submitted photo

Active pursuits such as basketball and football are fun for Aaliyah, 15. She also enjoys drawing, coloring and crafts, saying they’re soothing for her.

Aaliyah said her strengths are helping people and staying to herself. Her favorite class in school is history because she likes learning about things that happened in the past.

Aaliyah would be most successful with a supportive family that could provide her with structure and guidance and would advocate for her needs.

To learn more about Aaliyah, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. Her case number is CH-7759.