Artistic and a budding chef, Montana wants a family to give him structure and support

Montana Submitted photo

Charismatic, caring and thoughtful is how others describe Montana, 15. If the world had more love, he says, everyone would be happier. He likes to be helpful and enjoys making other people happy.

Montana is creative and enjoys activities in which he can show off his artistic skills. That’s why art is his favorite class in school. He loves to design and build things. He also likes to create in the kitchen. Montana said he would like to attend culinary school when he’s older, become a chef and eventually open his own restaurant. He also likes playing video games and being outdoors.

Montana would like to be part of a family that could provide him with structure, support and guidance. A committed family that would love him and always be there for him would be ideal.

To learn more about Montana, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7072.