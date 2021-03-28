Family

Artistic and a budding chef, Montana wants a family to give him structure and support

By The Star

Montana
Montana Submitted photo

Charismatic, caring and thoughtful is how others describe Montana, 15. If the world had more love, he says, everyone would be happier. He likes to be helpful and enjoys making other people happy.

Montana is creative and enjoys activities in which he can show off his artistic skills. That’s why art is his favorite class in school. He loves to design and build things. He also likes to create in the kitchen. Montana said he would like to attend culinary school when he’s older, become a chef and eventually open his own restaurant. He also likes playing video games and being outdoors.

Montana would like to be part of a family that could provide him with structure, support and guidance. A committed family that would love him and always be there for him would be ideal.

To learn more about Montana, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7072.

  Comments  

Family

Maria Panaritis: Working parents sweep up the broken pieces of a pandemic year as kids return to school full time

Family

Balancing Act: ‘I lost 65 pounds. ... I had to learn how to get the muscles working in my fingers.’ COVID-19 victim also survived 9/11 and cancer

Family

Students rally behind Black Tampa school cop fired for using racial slur

Family

Some high school seniors won’t have to take SAT to graduate this spring because of COVID-19 disruptions

Family

Students part of effort to consider renaming middle school

Family

The power of a child’s curiosity in ‘The Magic Pond’

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service