Family

Family wanted: Taniya loves to read, and singing and dancing make her smile

By The Star

Taniya
Taniya Submitted photo

Singing and dancing make Taniya smile. The sweet teen also loves to read. Taniya, 14, also likes to play with dolls and watch television.

Taniya would do best in a stable, structured environment with a family that would give her plenty of love and positive attention. She will need a family that can advocate for her and provide plenty of supervision and guidance.

To learn more about Taniya, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. Her case number is CH-6981.

