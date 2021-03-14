Jacob is an active teen who is described by those who know him as loving and helpful

Jacob Submitted photo

Jacob, 15, is an active teen who loves to shoot baskets and play football. He also enjoys watching football — especially the Dallas Cowboys. People who know him say that Jacob is very loving and helpful, and that he likes to please adults.

Math is his favorite subject. Jacob receives special assistance at school, and it will be important that his “no matter what” family ensures that support remains in place, and that Jacob continues to receive the services he needs in order to succeed. Jacob would benefit most from a loving, caring, patient family that is knowledgeable about parenting children who have experienced trauma.

To learn more about Jacob, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-6046.