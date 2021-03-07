Dez would be a great addition to any family’s movie or game nights, sporting events

Dez Submitted photo

Wrestling, soccer, basketball and running help keep Dez active. The teen, who is described as determined and helpful, also enjoys crocheting, art and crafting.

Dez, 14, likes working with animals and hopes to be a veterinary tech someday. His favorite class in school is math. When he’s home, Dez enjoys watching funny movies. Those who know him say he would be a great addition for movie nights, game nights, sporting events or storytelling sessions.

Dez would benefit from a structured family with consistent boundaries, clear expectations and an understanding of parenting children and teens who have experienced trauma.

To learn more about Dez, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7613.