Elijah needs a patient, loving family — with plenty of time for hugs and attention

Elijah Submitted photo

Elijah, 12, is a creative boy who loves to draw. He also enjoys coloring, reading and taking things apart to learn how they work. Elijah is helpful, active and friendly as well. He’d like to be an astronaut or an inventor when he grows up.

Elijah would do best with a patient, loving family with plenty of time to give him hugs and individual attention. He would benefit from a family that’s knowledgeable about trauma-informed parenting.

To learn more about Elijah, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7323.