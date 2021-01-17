Family

Tino is a happy, social boy who needs a dedicated family that will advocate for him

By The Star

Tino
Tino Submitted photo

Tino, 14, is a happy, social boy with a great smile. He loves riding the school bus and going to school, where he gets along well with his teachers and other students. Going camping and watching movies are his favorite things to do, and he loves Superman.

Tino will need supervision, physical assistance and a dedicated family that will strongly advocate for his needs throughout his life. He would benefit most from a family with working knowledge of community services and the ability to network with a variety of social programs.

To learn more about Tino, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7313.

