Siblings Keith and Jacky need a strong family to give them guidance and support

Keith and Jacky Submitted photo

Funny, caring and sweet are how siblings Keith and Jacky are described.

Keith, 14, is a good kid who loves to take things apart to learn how they work. He also enjoys being outside, bike riding, hunting for fossils and camping.

Jacky, 11, loves to play with her dolls and other toys. Her favorites are Barbie and Frozen. Jacky likes to help people and has a caring personality.

Both Keith and Jacky need a strong, tight-knit family that can offer them substantial structure, guidance and support. They will need a committed and patient family that will provide them with lots of special care and love.

To learn more about Keith and Jacky, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. Keith’s case number is CH-6030. Jacky’s is CH-6031.