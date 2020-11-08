Alec would love to have a puppy when she joins her ‘no matter what’ family 

Alec Submitted photo

Alec, 13, enjoys playing with animals, and she’d love to have a puppy when she joins her “no matter what” family.

Alec also would like to work with animals when she grows up. In the meantime, she enjoys playing outside, playing soccer, building things, singing and dancing, and making crafts. Funny videos make her laugh.

Alec is a helpful girl with good manners, and she’s doing well in school. Math is her favorite class because she said it’s easy for her. Alec would love to join a family that could dedicate individual time to her every day, without distractions.

To learn more about Alec, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. Her case number is CH-7703.