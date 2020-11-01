Harlee is an active girl with a variety of interests, from ballet to the rodeo

Harlee Submitted photo

Harlee, 12, is an active young girl who enjoys gymnastics and ballet. In school, math class is her favorite. She enjoys the rodeo and would love to be a bull rider when she grows up.

Harlee would benefit from a patient and understanding family that will love and care for her. She does best with a set schedule and a lot of structure. Harlee also would benefit from a family that is knowledgeable about parenting children who have experienced trauma.

To learn more about Harlee, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. Her case number is CH-7704.