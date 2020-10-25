Jaeden would love to join a family that likes fishing and sports as much as he does

Jaeden Submitted photo

Fishing and playing sports are Jaeden’s favorite activities, and he’d love to join a family that would do both with him.

Jaeden, 14, said he works hard at improving his basketball skills, and he also loves baseball. He likes football, too, and he enjoys gym class because he gets to work out.

Jaeden is very creative and enjoys woodworking as well. He could thrive in a loving home with a family that would spend lots of individual time with him and ensure that he continues to receive the services that he needs.

To learn more about Jaeden, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7704.