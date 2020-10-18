Kansas City Star Logo
Family wanted: Andrew, 11, likes science and would love to travel in space one day

By The Star

Andrew
Andrew Submitted photo

Traveling into space is one of Andrew’s goals. “I want to see what it feels like to have no gravity,” he said. Andrew, 11, enjoys science class in school, because he likes to conduct experiments. His other favorite at school is recess, because he gets to spend time outside.

Andrew enjoys riding his bike, swimming and playing baseball; he said he’s a good batter. Andrew also enjoys reading and playing video games. YouTube videos make him laugh. People who know him say Andrew is observant, and he loves to have conversations with adults. Andrew would do best with a patient, understanding family that is knowledgeable about parenting children who have experienced trauma.

To learn more about Andrew, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7728.

