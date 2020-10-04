This 15-year-old wants to join an active family that loves sports as much as he does

Jesus Submitted photo

Basketball, football, soccer, kickball — Jesus, 15, loves them all. He’s an active teenager who likes to stay busy, whether it’s playing sports or taking walks. He also loves watching sports, especially when it involves his favorite team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Jesus even loves playing sports-related video games. His favorite is NBA 2K on PlayStation.

When it comes to school, though, Jesus likes studying science. Others describe Jesus as caring and helpful. He said he cares about others when they’re sad and he works hard to be a good person. When he’s older he’d like to be a police officer.

Jesus would like to join an active family that loves sports and would give him the one-on-one attention he needs in order to thrive. He would do best with a family committed to guiding him and providing him with structure and routine. A family with knowledge about and the ability to draw on community services would be a plus.

To learn more about Jesus, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7733.