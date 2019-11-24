Family wanted: Christian loves to play sports, lend a hand and make others laugh

Christian

Someone who is active and enjoys lending a hand is the best way to describe Christian, 13. He gets good grades in school and would love to be involved in many activities and sports.

Christian loves to play sports and videos games. He also likes to listen to music and show off his dance moves. He likes to make others laugh and enjoys playing pranks and joking around. He has a great sarcastic wit.

Christian would like to be a social worker/case manager when he grows up and work with youth in foster care. He will need a committed family that can provide a lot of structure, stability and support.

To learn more about Christian, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-6137.