Brothers Mekhi and Malikhi would like an active family that looks like them

Mekhi and Malikhi Submitted photo

Mekhi, 14, and Malikhi, 11, would like to join a family that looks like them. A family that is active and does things together would be a great match for these brothers.

Mekhi is a confident young man with great self-esteem. He loves sports, especially basketball and football. Mekhi would benefit from a structured environment in school, and plans are being made to help him with this. Mekhi likes things to be fair. He will need a caring, nurturing environment to help him work through issues from his past. He will also need guidance.

Malikhi likes joking around and being silly. His hobbies include playing video games and building with Legos. Malikhi can make friends, but he needs guidance as to how to maintain those friendships. He does well in one-on-one settings. Malikhi continues to work on expressing his feelings in an appropriate manner. Mekhi and Malikhi would do best in a structured home with a strong male role model.

To learn more about Mekhi and Malikhi, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. Their case numbers are: Mekhi, CH-6305, and Malikhi, CH-6306.