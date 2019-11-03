Dominick loves pets and has a talent for music. He needs a loving, nurturing family

Dominick Submitted photo

Dominick, 14, is into reading and technology. And he appears to have a natural talent with music, something that would be great to explore. He loves pets and would like to own a pet shop or become a pilot someday.

Dominick works hard at earning rewards both at home and at school. He needs a loving and nurturing family that is patient, calm and structured. He will need someone who is able to spend lots of one-on-one time with him and reassure him that he is loved.

His family will need to show him consistency along with calm directions while making sure he understands what is being asked. He does best in a quiet, small household. A home with only one or two children would be preferable so that Dominick will get the attention he needs to feel secure and bonded to the family. Dominick will need a family that is familiar with community and educational services available for him.

To learn more about Dominick, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-5863.