‘I just want a family who is nice.’ Harlan is described as smart, caring and positive

Harlan Submitted photo

Harlan, 15, loves doing puzzles and conquering other “brain games.” People who know him say he is “smart, cares for his family and is good at being positive.” He thinks he might want to be an engineer when he grows up. In the meantime, he likes to spend his free time “playing sports, watching TV, building things and figuring out new technology.”

Though Harlan says he enjoys living in the city, he is also OK living with a family in the country. He would like siblings, but he wouldn’t mind being the only child. “I just want a family who is nice,” he said.

Harlan would thrive with a family that is active, patient and can provide a lot of structure and encouragement. As with most teens Harlan’s age, he needs a family that will stick by him “no matter what” and help him launch into young adulthood.

To learn more about Harlan, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-6006.