Miguel likes football, Tom & Jerry, super heroes — and helping others

Miguel Submitted photo

Kind and fun-spirited Miguel, 14, loves to help others. He has a knack for lending a hand to folks when they need it most. Miguel has good manners and says he doesn’t mind sharing his belongings with others.

He has a great imagination and is very artistic. Some of Miguel’s favorite things are football, Tom & Jerry and super heroes, in particular the Avengers. In school he likes math class the most as he appreciates his teacher and wants to do well not only for himself but for the teacher. When Miguel grows up he wants to be a collector and shop owner.

He will need a committed family that can see his potential and help him be the best he can be. Miguel needs a loving family that can offer lots of structure, guidance and support. He would do well with a family that can provide a lot of one-on-one attention and direction.

To learn more about Miguel, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-5463.