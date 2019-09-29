Cheyenne, 16, likes being around pets and wants to be a veterinarian someday

Cheyenne Submitted photo

Cheyenne, 16, likes being around pets and taking them for walks. She would like to be a veterinarian when she grows up. Cheyenne’s hobbies include drawing, coloring and swimming. She does well when she is in a positive classroom setting. Her favorite classes in school are math and art, where she likes the craft projects they get to do.

Cheyenne does better when around adults and has supervision. She would do best in a family where she is the only or youngest child in the home. She enjoys plenty of one-on-one time with the adults in her life. Cheyenne would benefit from a family that is very structured, consistent and loving. She needs parents who are comfortable dealing with her past trauma and special educational needs.

To learn more about Cheyenne, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. Her case number is CH-5125.