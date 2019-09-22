Aspiring cheerleader Nadine would do well in a strong, nurturing family

Nadine Submitted photo

Nadine, 13, loves to cheer, dance and participate in gymnastics. She is described as a “girly girl” who loves to put on makeup. In school Nadine loves math. She enjoys school overall, works hard and has set goals for herself. When Nadine grows up she wants to be a cheerleader or a cheerleading coach.

She will need a structured family that can provide a lot of supervision and guidance. A strong and nurturing family that is patient and able to make sure all of her needs are met would be ideal.

To learn more about Nadine, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. Her case number is CH-7546.