Family wanted: An active teen, Dion would do great with a positive male role model

Dion Submitted photo

Basketball and video games are favorites for Dion, 13. He is an active teen who enjoys playing sports. In his free time he likes to watch YouTube videos. Dion has a good sense of humor and loves to laugh at comedians when they do physical humor, such as falling down and being clumsy. When he grows up he wants to be a firefighter and help people.

Dion is proud that he got the school year off to a good start. He would do great in a family with a strong, positive male role model. A family that can provide substantial guidance, structure and routine would be ideal.

To learn more about Dion, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7469.