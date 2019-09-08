Family wanted: Siblings Thomas and Rylie have big dreams and hope to attend college

Thomas and Rylie Submitted photo

Siblings Thomas, 15, and Rylie, 13, both have big dreams for the future.

Thomas is described as a good listener who makes friends easily. He likes playing Yu-Gi-Oh! cards and writing and playing songs on his guitar. Thomas enjoys being able to be creative. When he grows up he would like to do something related to art or music. He would also like to attend college.

Younger sister Rylie is creative as well. She enjoys drawing and loves reading. She likes listening to music because it makes her feel better, especially when she is sad. She wants to go to college.

Both children need a loving family that will commit to them and help them reach their potential and fulfill their dreams. A strong, tight-knit family that can provide lots of structure, support and stability would be ideal.

To learn more about Thomas and Rylie, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. Their case numbers are: Thomas, CH-7476, and Rylie, CH-7477.