Kameron, 13, just wants a mom, a dad and some space in the yard to run around

Kameron Submitted photo

If you’re in a room with Kameron, 13, it doesn’t take long for him to strike up a conversation. More than likely, that conversation will revolve around basketball. Kameron is most at home on the court, and he’s proud that he made his school’s team. In fact, he aspires to one day be an NBA star. But Kameron also is quite witty and has the unique ability to make people laugh. His second career choice would be comedian.

Kameron’s hobbies include playing video games and making music. “They help me be me,” he said.

Kameron said he would love to have someone who could help him improve his basketball skills and who would be there for him before and after school. He wants a mom, a dad and some space in the yard to run around.

To learn more about Kameron, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7586.