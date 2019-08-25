Happy and loving, BreAnna is compassionate and observant about the world around her

BreAnna Submitted photo

Happy and loving is how most people would describe BreAnna, 12. She likes gymnastics, watching TV and playing outside. She is very compassionate and observant about the world around her.

BreAnna would do well with a family that could be nurturing and supportive toward her and help her achieve her goals. The ideal family would be loving, strong and tight-knit and would commit to her and always be there for her no matter what.

To learn more about BreAnna, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. Her case number is CH-7562.