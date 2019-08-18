Family wanted: Sweet, smart Jay likes to read and play video games

Jay Submitted photo

John, who likes to be called Jay, can be super sweet and smart. He says that he’s really good at video games and reading, and he likes to watch television. His favorite classes in school are library and music.

Jay, 10, is very proud that he got to play on the computer as a reward for good behavior, and he now makes his bed without help and without being told to. Jay would do best in a family that offers him lots of structure, boundaries and support.

To learn more about Jay, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7571.