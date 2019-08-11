Family wanted: Tristian, 14, is always on the go and ready to help

Tristian Submitted photo

Tristian, 14, is described as being always on the go and ready to help. He has many different interests — video games, basketball, football and swimming. In school his favorite class is math.

Tristian says he loves telling other people jokes and getting them to laugh. When he grows up he wants to be a video game developer. Tristian is a great kid with a lot of potential. He needs a family that will recognize this and guide and support him in achieving his goals. A committed family that can offer substantial structure, supervision and stability would be ideal.

To learn more about Tristian, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7243.