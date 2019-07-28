Family wanted: Five siblings hope to be adopted together into their forever home

Amiri, A’Jaun, Arianna, Azlynn and Asa Submitted photo

Siblings Amiri, A’Jaun, Arianna, Azlynn and Asa all love to be active and play.

The oldest, Amiri, 11, is outgoing and sporty. He loves basketball and watching sports. Amiri loves music, and in school he enjoys “all of the subjects.”

A’Jaun, 10, is a very sweet and caring child. He loves music. A’Jaun enjoys playing Pokémon as well.

Arianna, 8, likes to help others and cares about them. She enjoys dancing and singing. She really enjoys school and, like her older brother, she likes “all subjects.”

Azlynn, 6, has a vivid imagination. She loves Disney princesses and singing and dancing with her older sister. She likes to listen to jokes and make up jokes of her own to tell.

The youngest is Asa, 5. He loves playing with Legos and Paw Patrol toys. He enjoys hanging out with his older siblings and he definitely looks up to them. Asa and Azlynn are of Native American heritage.

These siblings need a loving family that will commit to them and give them lots of support and guidance. An active family that likes to have fun would be ideal. It would be best that these five siblings be adopted together into their forever home.

To learn more about the siblings, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. Their case numbers are Amiri, CH-7524; A’Jaun, CH-7525; Arianna, CH-7526; Azlynn, CH-7527; and Asa, CH-7528.