Family wanted: Kind and thoughtful, Russell has a strong desire to help others

Russell Submitted photo

Kind, thoughtful and helpful are words often used to describe Russell, 12. He has a strong desire to help, often standing up for others who are being bullied. He enjoys sports and when he grows up he wants to be a professional soccer player.

In his spare time, Russell likes playing video games such as Minecraft, building with Legos and playing Pokémon games. He enjoys staying active, being outside and riding his bike. In school Russell’s favorite class is math.

A family that can rally behind him and help him reach his goals would be great. A loving family that is patient, understanding and will be there for him no matter what would be ideal.

To learn more about Russell, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7471.