Family wanted: Wyatt, 7, is a happy child who loves to laugh

Wyatt Submitted photo

When people talk about Wyatt, they say he is always busy and on the go. He is a happy child who loves to laugh, and he can be very affectionate.

Wyatt, 7, likes to be involved in activities and have something to do. He enjoys going out to eat and trying a variety of restaurants. His favorite activities in school are recess and gym class.

Wyatt will need a family that will advocate for his needs. He deserves a special family that will be committed to him no matter what. The family will need to provide him with lots of love as well as structure, supervision and support as he grows into adulthood.

To learn more about Wyatt, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7332.