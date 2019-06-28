Family wanted: Elijah is smart, active and loves helping others

Elijah Submitted photo

Elijah, 11, is a smart and active young man. He is happiest when he is outside playing sports such as soccer and basketball.

Elijah loves helping other people when he gets a chance, which explains why he wants to be a police officer when he grows up. Elijah has made significant progress in his behavior but will need a family that will support and advocate for his needs. Elijah needs a home with structure, frequent supervision and clear boundaries.

To learn more about Elijah, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-5848.