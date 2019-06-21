Family wanted: Cole, 16, is good natured and likes math, collecting things

Cole Submitted photo

People who know him describe Cole, 16, as a good listener and an understanding person. He likes to collect things like Pokémon and baseball cards. In school Cole likes math because he says he is good at it. When he grows up he wants to be a paleontologist or a mineralogist.

Cole is a good-natured teenager who does well with others. A loving family that can offer encouragement, guidance and support would be an ideal fit. But, most importantly, he deserves a family that will always be there for him no matter what.

To learn more about Cole, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-6632.