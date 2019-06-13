Family wanted: Jayden is a ‘very sweet child’ who enjoys being active

Jayden Submitted photo

Jayden, 13, enjoys being active and has a very caring personality. He enjoys playing sports and video games as well as cooking and baking.

Jayden says he’s not sure what he wants to do when he grows up, but he’s most proud of the hard work that he puts in at school. His favorite class is physical education.

Jayden has a unique sense of humor. “It takes me a while to laugh,” he says. “It has to be a really good joke or story.” Others describe him as “a very sweet child” and say that he engages well with others.

Jayden would thrive with a family that would provide lots of one-on-one attention, as well as unconditional love and affection. To learn more about Jayden, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7069.