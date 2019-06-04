Family wanted: Taniya is a kind and funny girl who enjoys playing and helping others

Taniya Submitted photo

Taniya, 12, is a kind and funny girl who enjoys playing and helping others. She also likes dancing, singing and playing outside.

In school, Taniya enjoys art the most as she likes being creative. Taniya loves singing so much she aspires to be a professional singer when she is older. Taniya will need a family that can advocate for her and provide her with plenty of supervision and guidance.

To learn more about Taniya call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. Her case number is CH-6981.