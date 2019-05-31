Justin, 16, is a builder and a lover of animals who wants a pet of his own

Justin Submitted photo

Justin, 16, loves animals and wants to have a pet of his own. He enjoys fixing things and building things out of wood. He also likes to sew and wants to learn how to cook.

He is most proud of his ability to make friends and his reading. In school, Justin enjoys his computer applications class the most. He is doing well in school and makes good grades. He aspires to either join the army or work as a biologist one day.

Justin needs a family that is loving and caring, but one that can provide structure. To learn more about Justin call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.og. His case number is CH-6319.