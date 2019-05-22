Family wanted: Travis, 14, hopes for a ‘no matter what’ family

Travis, 14, is a budding athlete who loves basketball. His favorite class is gym.

Travis likes to help around the house and is very proud of his ability to help his caregivers with tasks. He enjoys being silly with his friends and, like most boys his age, loves to hear a good joke. He hopes to become a police officer when he grows up.

Travis needs a family that can support his love of basketball and any career goals he might want to explore as he grows older. Ideally, his family would continue to support and encourage his natural helping tendencies and help him acquire life skills that all young men need. Travis would like a “no matter what” family that can offer him lots of one-on-one time, affection, patience and love.

To learn more about Travis call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.og. His case number is CH-5784.