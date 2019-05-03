Family wanted: Brothers Tylor and Elijah love being outdoors and staying active

Tylor and Elijah Submitted photo

Being outdoors and staying active are what brothers Tylor and Elijah love to do. They enjoy spending time together.

Tylor, 13, is described as curious about the world around him. He loves animals and nature. In school, Tylor enjoys science the most. When he grows up he wants to be a scientist. Tylor is proud of working hard in school.

Elijah, 11, is into sports, especially football and baseball. He hit a grand slam in a recent baseball game. In his down time Elijah likes watching football on television. In school his favorite class is physical education. When Elijah grows up he wants to be a professional football player.

Both boys need a strong and committed family that will love them and always be there for them, no matter what. A family that can offer lots of structure, guidance and stability would be ideal.

To learn more about Tylor and Elijah, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. Tylor’s case number is CH-6967, Elijah’s is CH-6966.