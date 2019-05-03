Meet Tayton, 5: helpful, intelligent and very charismatic

Tayton Submitted photo

If you like football and swimming then you’ll get along great with Tayton, 5. He is described as helpful, intelligent and very charismatic. In school, Tayton enjoys math in his kindergarten class. When he grows up he wants to play football and would like to “ride a bull.” Tayton is proud of working hard at school.

He will need a family that is active and can provide a lot of time, support and guidance. He deserves a loving family — preferably with a strong female figure — that can commit to him and help him reach his potential.

To learn more about Tayton, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7536.