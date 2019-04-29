Family wanted: Aidan enjoys building and fixing things, spending time outdoors

Aidan Submitted photo

Smart, funny and optimistic are how many would describe 14-year-old Aidan. He is a hands-on teen who enjoys building and fixing things. Aidan hopes to one day become a mechanic. In his spare time, he likes spending time outdoors and fishing, which he finds relaxing. Aidan also enjoys being around animals, especially dogs and horses.

While Aidan enjoys joking around and having fun, he also knows how to take responsibility and is not afraid to pitch in and help around the house. Aidan would like a family that can laugh and joke with him and take him fishing. He would prefer to be an only child or have older siblings. A committed, loving and nurturing family that is willing to advocate for Aidan would be well-suited for him.

To learn more about Aidan, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7388.