Megan is inquisitive, interested in the world around her — and loves Disney movies

Megan

Megan, 10, is inquisitive and interested in the world around her. She is also good at playing board games and coloring. In her downtime she likes playing with her dolls and on her tablet. Megan also loves Disney movies and wants to be a Disney princess when she grows up.

In school she enjoys her music class the most because she gets to sing and dance. She has participated in her school vocal program. She is proud of working hard, following the rules and taking care of her toys.

Megan will need a family that can provide structure, support and supervision. A loving family that will be there for her no matter what and make sure that her needs are met would be ideal. To learn more about Megan call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.og. Her case number is CH-6114.