Family

Kalob, 13, wants a family to support him and be there for him no matter what

By The Star

Kalob
Kalob Submitted photo

If you are into sports you will have something in common with Kalob, 13. He considers sports to be one of his biggest strengths, and he is proud of working hard and doing well, particularly in wrestling.

Kalob is outgoing and likes to stay active and involved in as many activates as he can. In school it’s probably no surprise that his favorite class is physical education. He does well in school and gets along with his peers. When he grows up he wants to be in the military.

He would like a family that can support him in his activities and be there for him no matter what. A loving family that can provide lots of guidance, structure and attention would be ideal. To learn more about Kalob call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7478.

  Comments  

Read Next

Family

Student connects with veterans, collects military stories, memorabilia to share on Instagram

By CINDY BUTLER FOCKE The Virginian-Pilot

Parks Schmidt is curious about those who served their country. He doesn't hesitate to approach veterans when he sees them in the grocery store, or anywhere.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE FAMILY

Family

Piper Jaffray survey of teen shopping choices finds that Amazon rules

Family

Parents @ Play: Hoppin’ toward Easter

Family

Lockheed Martin surprises high school students with hands-on project help

Family

The art of shooting: ‘Being in the shooting sports, I never got into any trouble at school.’

Family

Review: ‘Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon’ brings new life to a forgotten game

Books

Book review: ‘Fingers in the Sparkle Jar’ is a journey to the center of the Earth, and to the center of oneself

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service