Kalob, 13, wants a family to support him and be there for him no matter what

Kalob Submitted photo

If you are into sports you will have something in common with Kalob, 13. He considers sports to be one of his biggest strengths, and he is proud of working hard and doing well, particularly in wrestling.

Kalob is outgoing and likes to stay active and involved in as many activates as he can. In school it’s probably no surprise that his favorite class is physical education. He does well in school and gets along with his peers. When he grows up he wants to be in the military.

He would like a family that can support him in his activities and be there for him no matter what. A loving family that can provide lots of guidance, structure and attention would be ideal. To learn more about Kalob call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7478.



