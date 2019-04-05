Family wanted: Jah’Veon would love an outdoorsy, active family to spend time with

Jah’Veon Submitted photo

Jah’Veon, 16, would love to be adopted by an outdoorsy and active family that can take him hiking, fishing or just spend time with him enjoying the outdoors when the weather is good. Even when the weather is bad, he would love spending time with a family bowling, dancing or watching funny movies.

Jah’Veon enjoys learning about the past. History, naturally, is his favorite class.

He is described by others as “a good kid” who loves knock-knock jokes, listening to music, playing basketball, or aspiring to be the next Michael Jackson. Like all young teens, Jah’Veon needs adults in his life who can serve as strong role models, as well as be there for him as he transitions into young adulthood.

To learn more about Jah’Veon, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.og. His case number is CH-5887.