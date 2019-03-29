Family wanted: Brookle, 12, won’t let life’s obstacles slow her down

Brookle, 12, loves being on the go. She is described as “a very spirited little girl” who enjoys playing, having fun and being active. Brookle loves music, fashion, playing with dolls and snack time. She says her favorite subject in school is social studies, and she wants to be a cheerleader when she grows up.
Brookle is an amazingly resilient child, and she has shown she will never let life’s obstacles get in her way or slow her down. She will need a strong and stable family that can ensure she continues to make progress. She would do well with an experienced family that can provide plenty of encouragement and love.
To learn more about Brookle, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. Her case number is CH-6875.
