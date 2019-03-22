Family wanted: Sophia, 14, is kindhearted and helpful

Kindhearted and helpful would best describe Sophia, 14. She does well with young children, helping to babysit and watch them. She often assists in the toddler room at the church she attends and does other volunteer work.
In her spare time she likes to listen to music, read and work with animals. She finds those activities to be “relaxing and enjoyable.” In school her favorite class is art because she is able to show her emotions through photos and can freely create things. When Sophia grows up she wants to be a foster parent, police officer or photographer.
She will need a loving family that will commit to her and help her reach her potential and beyond. A family that can provide substantial structure, guidance and support would be ideal.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Sophia’s case number is CH-7205.
