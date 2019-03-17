Family wanted: Kayle, a budding photographer, is hoping for ‘caring parents’

Current shutterbug and perhaps professional photographer, Kayle wants you to know he is looking for “caring parents.” Kayle, 14, enjoys playing cello in his school’s orchestra. He does well in school, and the adults in his life describe him as “having a great sense of humor and desire to succeed.”
A family that is outgoing, artistic and patient would be a great match for this young man, a family to help nurture his passion for photography, as well as help him continue to make strides in learning necessary life skills as he transitions into young adulthood.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Kayle’s case number is CH-7497.
