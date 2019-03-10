Family wanted: Young brothers Julian and Gavon hope to be adopted together

Julian, 12, and Gavon, 9, are active brothers who are described as polite, respectful and fun kids.
Big brother Julian enjoys playing the piano, and he is proud of the hard work and practice he has put in to master the instrument. He also enjoys Legos, playing video games such as Minecraft, riding his bike and playing hymns.
Similar to his brother, Gavon also likes playing video games. Gavon also enjoys outdoor activities such as Nerf guns and bow and arrows. He also enjoys playing board games and likes to listen to classical music. Gavon is most proud of his church attendance and his faith.
These two brothers are bonded to each other and hope to be adopted together by a family that can help them pursue their interests as they grow through adolescence. A family with a good working knowledge of trauma that is active in a strong faith community would be ideal.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Julian’s case number is CH-7499 and Gavon’s case number is CH-7500
Comments